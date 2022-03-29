Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 76.9% in March

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 41,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

