DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $831,595.44

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $831,595.44 and $10,214.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,608,123 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

