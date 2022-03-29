Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DRCT opened at $2.30 on Monday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.35.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc provides advertising and marketing technology. The holding group’s supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions.

