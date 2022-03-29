DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,223.00

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. DINGO TOKEN has a market cap of $147,328.90 and $2,223.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DINGO TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DINGO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DINGO TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

