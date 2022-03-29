Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives $4.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

DDL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 53,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.