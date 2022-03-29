Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits Market Cap of $767,726.48

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $767,726.48 and approximately $5,413.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07119418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.60 or 1.00004243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,798,262 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

