Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €31.72 ($34.86) and last traded at €31.63 ($34.76). 148,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.21 ($34.30).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($54.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.98 ($54.92).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.88.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

