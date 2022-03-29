Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPSGY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.