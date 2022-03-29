Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TACO. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

