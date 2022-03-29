Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $410.00 and last traded at $412.05. 33,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,616,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

