Decentral Games Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $159.48 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.16 or 1.00038369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 474,589,146 coins and its circulating supply is 471,550,644 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

