Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,958,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,378,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

