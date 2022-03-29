Darwinia Commitment Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $234,421.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $36.71 or 0.00077424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and $234,421.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Darwinia Commitment Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00109874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 90,390 coins and its circulating supply is 39,371 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darwinia Commitment Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Commitment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Commitment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.