Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

DRI stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

