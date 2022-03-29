Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

DANOY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

