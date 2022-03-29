Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $17.17

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $17.87. Dana shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 5,248 shares changing hands.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dana by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

