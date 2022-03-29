Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) PT Raised to €50.00

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

