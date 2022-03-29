DA Davidson Trims Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Target Price to $16.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

HYZN stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

