CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $140.02

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.02, but opened at $135.29. CVR Partners shares last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

