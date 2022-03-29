CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $140.02

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.02, but opened at $135.29. CVR Partners shares last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.65.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.39%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

