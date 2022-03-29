CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

