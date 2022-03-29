Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.