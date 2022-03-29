CT Real Estate Investment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.