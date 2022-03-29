CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $32.97 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.