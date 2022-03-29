CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

