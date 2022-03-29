Crust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007424 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00117924 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00283764 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars.

