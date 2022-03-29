Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 135.9% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRU remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,092. Crucible Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

