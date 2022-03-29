Critical Contrast: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 1.29 -$5.95 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 80.33 -$32.55 million ($3.75) -4.51

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,146.20% -115.40% -102.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Triangle and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.02%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

