CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Financial Analysis

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67

Big Cypress Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.38%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $129.83, suggesting a potential upside of 96.87%. Given Big Cypress Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Big Cypress Acquisition is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.52 $377.66 million $4.42 14.92

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48%

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition (Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology. Its revolutionary gene editing technology-CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow on October 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

