Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 4,054 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 450.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

