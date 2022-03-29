Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

