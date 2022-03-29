Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United States Steel by 35.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of X stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

