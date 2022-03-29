Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 241.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

