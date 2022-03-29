Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $141,000 Stock Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

