Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,800 Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

