Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 300 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

MGM opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.