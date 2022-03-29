Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 262,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

