Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

