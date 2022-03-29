Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $27.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CORT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 698,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,754. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

