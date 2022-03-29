Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -1.94, meaning that its share price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.38%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -52.16% -68.80% -22.41% Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 5.33 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -9.60 Transphorm $12.70 million 29.49 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -26.00

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

