Contrasting So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for So-Young International and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.83 -$1.32 million ($0.01) -207.79 LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.79 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -67.18

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.48% 1.37% 1.03% LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08%

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

