Contrasting Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) and Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) and Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Procaps Group S.A and Recro Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procaps Group S.A $106.83 million 9.19 -$36.92 million N/A N/A Recro Pharma $75.36 million 1.56 -$11.37 million ($0.31) -6.74

Recro Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procaps Group S.A.

Risk & Volatility

Procaps Group S.A has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recro Pharma has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Procaps Group S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Recro Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group S.A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recro Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Procaps Group S.A and Recro Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procaps Group S.A N/A N/A -14.61% Recro Pharma -15.15% -56.66% -11.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Procaps Group S.A and Recro Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procaps Group S.A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Recro Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Procaps Group S.A presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Procaps Group S.A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Procaps Group S.A is more favorable than Recro Pharma.

Summary

Procaps Group S.A beats Recro Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procaps Group S.A (Get Rating)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

