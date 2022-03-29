Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 126,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 995,620 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $17.78.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
