Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 126,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 995,620 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.