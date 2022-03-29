Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

