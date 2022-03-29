Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $17.72. Conn’s shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Conn’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

