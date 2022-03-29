Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 6.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 21,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,802,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

