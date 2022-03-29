Comparing RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RedBall Acquisition and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10

Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A 5.84% 1.18% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 7.86 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xponential Fitness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About RedBall Acquisition (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

