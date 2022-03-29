Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €160.25 ($176.10).

ML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of EPA ML opened at €120.40 ($132.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.22. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

