Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post $30.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.69 billion to $31.89 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

