Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CGTX opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

