Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of CGTX opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.
